Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

