Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SXT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 151,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,290. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

