Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of -0.61.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

