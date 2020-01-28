Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SENS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Sensyne Health has a twelve month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

