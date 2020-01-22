Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a current ratio of 13.92.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

