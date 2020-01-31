Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading Up 7%

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 131,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 220,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds