Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 178,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.60. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.20.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

