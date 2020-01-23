Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SRB traded down GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.75 ($0.92). 404,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,090. Serabi Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks