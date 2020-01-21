Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 168 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

LON SRP traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 166.40 ($2.19). 1,117,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

