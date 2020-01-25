Serena Jones Sells 500 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $23,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,277,156.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

