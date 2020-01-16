Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) rose 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 123,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 54,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million and a PE ratio of 200.00.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

