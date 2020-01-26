Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Million

January 25, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $6.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 278,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,923. The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

