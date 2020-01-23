Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,616. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

