Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Written by × January 23, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,616. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*