Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 221,485 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 252,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

