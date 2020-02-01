Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SQZ stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.73. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The stock has a market cap of $308.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

