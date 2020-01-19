Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.73

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 13586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

