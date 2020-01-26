Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Receives $49.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

