ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $309.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.55. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

