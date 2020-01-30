ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NOW traded up $28.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.49, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.03.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

