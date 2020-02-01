ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $209.99 and a 1-year high of $343.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $272.30. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $133,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

