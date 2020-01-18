ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

NOW opened at $312.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average of $270.72. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $312.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.60, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

