ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.93.

NOW stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

