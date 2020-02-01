ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.30. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?