ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $384.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

