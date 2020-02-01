ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $209.99 and a 52-week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

