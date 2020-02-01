ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

NOW stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.30. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

