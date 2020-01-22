ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.64.

NOW stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.91. 820,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,168. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,749.60, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $315.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

