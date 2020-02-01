ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $375.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NOW traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

