ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.28.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $272.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

