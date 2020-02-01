ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NOW stock opened at $338.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

