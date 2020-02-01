ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $338.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $209.99 and a fifty-two week high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

