ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

