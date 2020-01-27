ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

