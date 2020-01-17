Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

SESN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

