Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives C$12.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.38. The company had a trading volume of 732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$5.99 and a one year high of C$11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

