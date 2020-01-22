Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.14

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$21.14 ($14.99) and last traded at A$20.99 ($14.89), with a volume of 36237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.99 ($14.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71.

About Seven Group (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

