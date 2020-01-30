Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.92

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $21.50. Seven Group shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 385,175 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$20.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$18.57.

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

