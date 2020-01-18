Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SVBI stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

