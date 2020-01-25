Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.16

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.20. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

