Severn Trent (LON:SVT) PT Raised to GBX 2,750 at Deutsche Bank

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Severn Trent to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,211.60 ($29.09).

SVT traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,565 ($33.74). 526,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,625 ($34.53). The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,538.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,245.04.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?