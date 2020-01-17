Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,192.79

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,192.79 and traded as high as $2,535.00. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,521.00, with a volume of 451,497 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Severn Trent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,156.60 ($28.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,426.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 40.03 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve