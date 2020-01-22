Severn Trent’s (SVT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.70) on Monday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,588 ($34.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,459.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,212.44.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

