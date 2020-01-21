SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.74 ($4.35).

ETR SGL opened at €4.56 ($5.30) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.94. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of €8.33 ($9.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $556.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

