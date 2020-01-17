Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $877.55

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $877.55 and traded as high as $920.00. Shaftesbury shares last traded at $909.00, with a volume of 234,361 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHB. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.54).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 927.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

