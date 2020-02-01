Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 847.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) price target (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 899 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

