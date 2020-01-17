Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 337,857 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SHAK opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after buying an additional 1,005,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 770.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 159,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

