Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $77.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,942. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

