Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 2,973,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $105.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

