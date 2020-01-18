Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.68.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 3,012,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

