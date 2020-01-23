Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $82.00 at SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

SHAK stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS